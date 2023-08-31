In pictures: Rare blue supermoon captured in East Midlands
- Published
A rare blue supermoon has been captured by photographers around the East Midlands.
The phenomenon occurs when the pattern of days in a year means there are 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12.
It was also a supermoon, meaning it appeared brighter then usual because the Moon was at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.
Weather Watchers from across the region headed outside with their cameras to capture the spectacle.
The name blue supermoon refers to it being the second full Moon of the calendar month and does not have anything to do with its colour.
There will not be another blue supermoon until 2037.
