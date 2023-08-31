Lutterworth thatched pub fire restoration plans submitted
A historic Leicestershire pub badly damaged by a fire earlier this year could be rebuilt.
The Grade II-listed Shambles Hotel, in Bell Street, Lutterworth was wrecked on 13 February when the blaze destroyed its thatched roof.
Now owner Marston's has submitted plans to restore the building while respecting its "historic character".
Harborough District Council is expected to make a decision over the application by 9 October.
The fire is believed to have started in a chimney stack, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
An appeal to support managers George and Denise East, who lived on site, has raised more than £4,000.
Planning documents reveal that while the building dates back to the 16th Century, it was heavily restored in the 20th Century.
A specialist team employed by Marston's said it had adopted a "conservation-based philosophy", which sought to retain as many of the original parts of the building as possible, using "traditional materials and methods" to respect its "historic character".
The proposals also aim to ensure the building is returned to its pre-fire appearance and make "no detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area" in which it sits.
Small changes, such as new lighting and signs on the outside of the pub, are also planned.
Marston's said it hoped to begin work as soon as possible so the pub could reopen.
Local residents can submit feedback on the plan via the council's website until 19 September.
