Leicester street cordoned off by police after man's death
A man has died after being found "collapsed" in a Leicester street.
Emergency services went to Garden Street at about 06:00 BST on Wednesday, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The area was cordoned off by officers with local road closures also in place, a Leicestershire Police spokesperson said.
The force said the death was being treated as unexplained and inquiries remained ongoing.
