Blaby: Air pollution fall seen in three road areas
The air quality in parts of Leicestershire has improved enough for them to be taken off a government list.
Five roads in Blaby had previously been declared pollution "hotspots", where nitrogen dioxide levels from traffic were above official limits.
Now three of these, on Narborough Road South, the B4114 in Enderby and Narborough and Enderby Road, Whetstone, may be revoked.
But a new hotspot could be declared in Fosse Park due to emission levels.
Lifestyle changes
High levels of air pollution are linked to the onset of heart disease and cancer, with nitrogen dioxide in particular linked to respiratory problems such as asthma and bronchitis.
Blaby District Council has been monitoring the five Air Quality Management Areas (AQMA) for the past five years.
The council said consistently low levels of nitrogen dioxide, well below government targets (including before and after the pandemic) meant they would be asking for three AQMAs to be lifted.
Les Phillimore, the authority's portfolio holder for housing, community and environmental services, said: "Even as traffic has returned to pre-pandemic levels we have not seen a return to the pre-pandemic environmental issues.
"There are more and more electric vehicles moving around, there was a huge shift during Covid to e-commerce and a lot of those 'last mile' delivery vehicles are electric now.
"What will also see an air quality benefit is the amount of people no longer travelling to work at those peak periods."
Residents living near the three areas will be advised of the new status and actions taken which have reduced the nitrogen dioxide levels.
AQMAs will remain on the A47, Hinckley Road in Leicester Forest East and Mill Hill in Enderby.
The council said the new area of concern, on the junction of Lubbesthorpe Road and Narborough Road South, would be monitored closely.
