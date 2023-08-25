Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Leicester
Police have issued an appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking in a road in Leicester.
Police said the victim, in her 20s, was subjected to a "serious sexual assault" by a man in Bretton Close, near Halifax Drive, between 06:30 and 07:30 BST on Monday.
Detectives said they were reviewing CCTV in the area and speaking to residents as part of the investigation.
Leicestershire Police have asked anyone with information to contact the force.
Police said the woman was being supported by specialist officers, adding extra patrols would continue in the area.
