Leicester: Sam Clark admits killing Darren Bradley in street fight
A man has admitted killing a stranger who died after a city centre street fight.
Sam Clark, 21, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Darren Bradley, 53, who was attacked in Leicester in the early hours of 19 August last year.
Police said a verbal argument between the pair quickly turned into a fight.
Clark, of Mill Lane, Earl Shilton, Leicestershire, appeared at Leicester Crown Court and will be sentenced on 13 October.
Mr Bradley was walking through the city centre after a night out when the fight took place on the corner of Carts Lane and High Street.
Clark kicked and punched him before pulling him to the ground, causing him to hit his head, Leicestershire Police said.
Mr Bradley was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but died the next day.
Det Insp Jenni Heggs, the senior investigating officer, said: "There are absolutely no winners in this situation. This wasn't a planned attack but a sheer chance meeting by two people after a night out that then escalated into a fight.
"As a result, a man has sadly lost his life and a family continue to grieve the loss of a loved one but also a young man, who went out to enjoy a night with friends, is facing time in prison.
"The case unfortunately highlights the dangers of getting involved in a fight. An incident lasting only a few minutes can have absolutely devastating consequences for everyone involved."
