Haymarket Theatre to reopen as drama and dance teaching venue
- Published
A theatre in Leicester city centre that has stood empty for more than three years is to reopen next month as a teaching venue.
The Haymarket Theatre closed in March 2020 during the Covid pandemic but stayed shut once lockdown ended.
It will reopen from 11 September as a teaching venue for dance and musical theatre students.
Labour city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said the move was a step towards reopening the theatre to the public.
Leicester-based Addict Dance Academy (ADA), which delivers foundation and degree-level courses, will use the theatre's auditorium, stage, studio and foyer areas, initially for 12 months.
It will pay the city council a licence fee to cover the costs associated with reopening the theatre.
The Haymarket opened in 1973 but closed in 2007, shortly before the opening of new venue, the Curve Theatre, in 2008.
After a £3.6m refurbishment, it was eventually reopened in March 2018 and run by a consortium of local business people.
However, the enforced closure of theatres during the 2020 pandemic was too much for the fledgling business and it has remained closed since.
In 2021 the city council bought the Haymarket shopping centre, including the theatre, for £9.9m.
Sir Peter said: "Since the Haymarket Theatre closed during lockdown, we've been looking for a sustainable solution that will guarantee the future of this wonderful building."
He said using the theatre as a teaching venue would bring it back into short-term use and "could even be part of a more permanent solution".
He added: "In the longer term, however, I'm determined to reopen the theatre to the public and look forward to working with partners to create a programme that will attract new audiences and complement what's on at Curve and De Montfort Hall."
Established in 2012, ADA currently operates from two cites in Leicester: Imperial House, on St Nicholas Circle; and Wellington Street.
Founder and principal Gareth Chown said having the Haymarket Theatre as its teaching base allowed it to expand its remit and work towards developing a wider range of courses in subjects such as sound, lighting, wardrobe and make-up.
