Leicester: M1 closed in both directions after serious crash
A stretch of the M1 in Leicestershire has closed in both directions due to a serious crash.
Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway on Wednesday morning and the road is closed between junction 20 and 21.
National Highways said diversion routes were in operation.
CCTV images showed major queues forming, with National Highways saying it expects the stretch to reopen later this morning.
