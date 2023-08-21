Leicester's June floods prompt council investigation
Leicester City Council has started an investigation into flash-flooding that caused major disruption in June.
Homes and businesses were damaged when the city experienced intense downpours on 22 June.
The council is writing to 700 residents and traders to gather information that may help it improve flood provision in the future.
A section 19 report is triggered when 30 or more properties have reported flooding in a single event.
Martin Fletcher, the council's director of highways told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was likely the city would see more extreme weather in the years ahead.
He said: "The storm we experienced on June 22 brought with it some of the most intense rainfall in recent memory.
"The extremely heavy rain overwhelmed drainage systems leading to standing water accumulating in streets and flash-flooding.
"We received a high volume of calls, and our highways emergency teams were despatched to deal with issues as they arose.
"We know that a number of properties experienced flooding, and a rest centre was set to help those affected.
"We believe that other properties we are not aware of may have also been flooded, and it's important that we establish where these properties are, not least so we can share information with them that may help them in the future."
