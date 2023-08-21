Leicester teacher banned after fleeing scene of car crash
- Published
A teacher who hit a stationary car and refused to provide a breath test has been banned from the profession.
Police said Rebekah Goldson, who taught at Millgate School in Leicester, "seemed intoxicated" when officers were called to her house in November 2019.
The 40-year-old admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath, failing to stop and resisting a constable.
A disciplinary hearing concluded Goldson was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.
A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel heard Goldson transferred to Millgate School as a primary school teacher in August 2019, months before the crash, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Leicestershire Police said it had received reports she had driven away after hitting the stationary car and had been driving under the influence.
When officers arrived at her house, she "seemed intoxicated", refused to take a breathalyser test and noted her car had been damaged, a police report said.
At Leicester Magistrates' Court, she later pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen to the police for analysis, failing to stop after an accident and resisting or obstructing a constable.
The panel said for each of the three offences, Goldson received a conditional discharge of 24 months.
For the failing to provide a specimen offence, Goldson was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
'Lack of remorse'
The TRA ruled she was "guilty of unacceptable professional conduct", which "fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".
The panel said Goldson's conviction for "serious driving offences" could "weaken" public confidence in the profession if not treated "with the utmost seriousness".
It said she had been going through "a very difficult period" in her life, but did not accept this was evidence that her actions were not deliberate, or that she was acting under extreme duress.
The panel's recommendation for a prohibition order was upheld by Sarah Buxcey, decision maker for the case.
She said: "The lack of full insight or remorse means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of pupils."
Goldson will be able to ask for the ban to be reviewed in two years.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.