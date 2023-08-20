Abbey Pumping Station: Open day to celebrate museum's 50th year
A museum is hosting an open day as part of a series of events to commemorate its 50th year.
The Abbey Pumping Station pumped Leicester's sewage from 1891 to 1964, with the engines restored after the station became a museum.
The event, on Sunday, will see its beam engines in steam, while steam locomotive train Leonard will be taking visitors on rides around the site.
Vintage vehicles will also be on show at the ticketed event.
Leicester City Council says the museum has four working examples of Victorian beam engines, as well as the vintage vehicles.
City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: "Abbey Pumping Station Museum is a much-loved part of the city's heritage, bringing alive history and industry in a fun, hands-on way.
"Over the last 50 years, the team of dedicated volunteers has worked hard to host regular family-friendly events which give people a chance to explore the city's fascinating technological and industrial past."
