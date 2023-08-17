Melton Mowbray: Emergency services at scene after mid-air glider crash
- Published
Emergency services are attending the scene of a mid-air collision between two gliders in Leicestershire.
Eyewitnesses saw the aircraft collide over Melton Mowbray, with one crashing close to the Roundhouse Park housing estate in the west of the town.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 15:05 BST on Thursday.
No details of any injuries have been confirmed and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had sent a team to the scene.
"We have launched an investigation into a glider mid-air collision which occurred this afternoon near Melton Mowbray, Leicester, and have deployed a team to the site," the AAIB said.
'A mighty bang'
David Leach, who lives on Marigold Crescent in the town, said he saw two gliders collide in the air.
"I came out and we just looked up watching them circle right above us and then, all of a sudden, there was a mighty bang," he said.
"I think the end of the wing of one clipped the back end of one glider, chopping his tail end off and one of them just came crashing down like a rocket.
"The noise was terrible. It was just so bad to see and it happened so quick."
His wife, Joy Leach, added: "It was horrific to see a plane crash like that. It was so close.
"When you're in your garden you don't expect that sort of thing to happen."
Another person at the scene said the crash involved two gliders, which collided in mid-air.
"One spun out and landed in multiple pieces in a field on Leicester Road, according to a construction worker on the site," they said.
'Shaken and concerned'
A resident of nearby village Burton Lazars, who has asked to remain anonymous, said she spoke to one of the pilots involved after the crash.
"He walked across the field where he landed and knocked on our door to use the phone," she said.
He was not physically injured but was "very shaken and concerned about the other pilot", she added.
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said the force was "aware of this incident" and officers were in attendance, along with the East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
"We cannot provide any further information at this time," they added.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a mobilisation message at 15:03 to a report of a glider that has crashed.
"We have a pump from Melton Mowbray and Birstall Fire Station in attendance, alongside the police and East Midlands Ambulance Service."
A spokeswoman for Roundhouse Park said: "We can confirm that an incident took place on our Roundhouse Park site in Melton Mowbray involving a light aircraft.
"We can confirm that all of the site staff are accounted for and there have been no reports of injuries on the ground. We have closed the site while emergency services and the relevant authorities are dealing with the incident."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.