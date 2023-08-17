Melton Mowbray: Emergency services respond to glider crash
Emergency services have responded to the scene of a glider crash in Leicestershire.
Firefighters were called to Melton Mowbray at 15:03 BST.
Eyewitness reports suggest the aircraft crashed close to the Roundhouse Park housing estate in the west of the town.
Police, firefighters and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene, a Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed.
The spokesperson said: "We received a mobilisation message at 15:03 to a report of a glider that has crashed.
"We have a pump from Melton Mowbray and Birstall Fire Station in attendance, alongside the police and East Midlands Ambulance Service."
A spokeswoman for Roundhouse Park said: "We can confirm that an incident took place on our Roundhouse Park site in Melton Mowbray involving a light aircraft.
"We can confirm that all of the site staff are accounted for and there have been no reports of injuries on the ground. We have closed the site while emergency services and the relevant authorities are dealing with the incident."
A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch confirmed it had also deployed "a field team to investigate" the scene.
