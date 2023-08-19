Leicester: Work to begin on road where car crashed into house
Work on a new safety scheme on part of a road that saw a car crash into a house, seriously injuring a woman, will begin later.
Leicester City Council said the measures were being brought in to reduce traffic speeds and the risk of crashes on part of Hungarton Boulevard.
It comes after the 34-year-old was struck by a concrete block when the car hit her home in 2021.
The road will be closed while work - due to last seven days - takes place.
The brother-in-law of the injured woman, who did not want to be named, said she had emergency surgery after suffering a bleed on her brain.
Her husband and children, aged three and two, sustained minor injuries.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following the crash.
Residents had called for traffic calming measures following the crash.
They met Leicester city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby and deputy mayor Adam Clarke to hand in a petition calling for changes to the layout and design of the road.
The council said work on the road - which carries about 12,500 vehicles a day - would involve changing and renewing road markings, installing speed limit signs, hatched safety zones and resurfacing.
Cones and bollards will be put in place to stop vehicles parking on the main road during the work, with a diversion to be installed for drivers.
The work is expected to cost about £190,000.
Mr Clarke added: "The layout of the road means we are restricted in what we can do to in terms of bollards or crash barriers. It is also a main route for emergency vehicles, so speed humps and other traffic calming measures would be unsuitable.
"But we've looked at where better signage, clearer lane marking and other changes to the road itself could help to slow traffic down as it comes through what is a busy residential area.
"Hearing directly from residents about their concerns has enabled us to make improvements which focus on those issues as best we can."
