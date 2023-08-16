Leicester: Rapist who controlled woman in Leicester jailed
- Published
A man who raped a woman and controlled her life has been jailed for 14 years and 10 months.
Leicestershire Police said Henry Smith "exerted controlling and coercive behaviour" against his victim, who later reported his behaviour.
The 40-year-old, of no fixed address, initially denied rape and controlling and coercive behaviour, but changed his plea on the second day of a trial.
He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.
Police said Smith also pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.
He was arrested on 11 June last year after cash was taken from the woman's home and a family member who suspected the defendant was responsible got in touch with officers.
After Smith was arrested the victim told police about other offences he had committed against her, including a rape in October 2021.
The offences put him in breach of a 10-month suspended sentence he had previously received for sexual assaulting a different woman.
Smith was placed on the sex offenders register for life and is subject to an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting the victim or her family.
Det Con Rachael Lee said: "Smith was a man who wanted ultimate control over his victim. He was manipulative and made her life a living nightmare."Until the last minute, he tried to deny what he had done but pleaded guilty when his victim attended court to give her evidence against him."She has shown unbelievable strength and courage throughout the investigation and I hope the fact he's now serving a significant sentence for his crimes brings her a sense that justice has finally been done and allows her to move on with her life."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.