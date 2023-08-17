Leicestershire: Ian Curson not guilty of killing girlfriend Caragh Eaton
- Published
A man has been cleared of the murder of his girlfriend during an argument.
Ian Curson, 42, was driving away from Caragh Eaton's home in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, on 6 September 2022 when she fell, suffering fatal head injuries.
Leicester Crown Court had been shown video footage of a confrontation but Mr Curson had denied striking Ms Eaton while her head was inside his vehicle.
He was also cleared of possessing an offensive weapon.
