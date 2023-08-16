Leicestershire Police: Ex-officer faces sexual allegations
An ex-police officer faces sexual allegations involving colleagues.
The former police constable, who has since left Leicestershire Police, is accused of kissing and touching a female colleague sexually without her permission.
He is also accused of sending sexually explicit images.
The officer is due to appear before a gross misconduct hearing, to be held in private, between Tuesday and Friday next week.
A report detailing the outcome is to be published afterwards.
The former police officer allegedly sent sexually explicit images on an instant messaging app to two colleagues between September 2021 and June 2022.
The force has not named the officer in question to "protect the welfare of all involved".
The allegations levelled against him would, if proven, constitute a breach of the standards of professional behaviour expected from police officers, Leicestershire Police said.
