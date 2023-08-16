Man admits stabbing two people in 'horrific' attack in Leicester
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to stabbing two people in their 60s in separate attacks.
Mufaro Machaya knifed a woman 11 times in the chest before stabbing a man in the head and neck in two different parts of Leicester on 5 December.
Police said the victims were "very lucky to be alive", and the "horrific" attack had an "devastating impact".
Machaya, 24, pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.
He also admitted possession of a bladed article.
Leicestershire Police said two off-duty officers heard a 62-year-old woman screaming in Goodheart Way, Thorpe Astley, after she had been stabbed multiple times by Machaya at about 09:10 GMT.
About 20 minutes later, Machaya, of Tay Road, Lubbesthorpe, stabbed a 65-year-old man in Meadwell Road, Braunstone, about half a mile (0.8km) away.
The victim, who was walking home, was attacked in the head, neck and arm and was found by a neighbour, who called 999.
'Very distressing'
Both victims were taken to hospital, and the woman needed surgery to her abdomen.
Officers found Machaya hiding in the underpass in Gallards Hill with a knife inside his coat and arrested him.
The force said officers had to "take the unusual step of interviewing him through his cell door" due to his "aggressive manner".
Chief Constable Rob Nixon said "both victims were approached in broad daylight and without any warning" in a "horrific attack".
He praised the off-duty officers who "saved lives and detained a dangerous man".
Det Con Natasha Perkins said: "The victims of this attack are both very lucky to be alive but, no doubt, the events of that morning have left a devastating impact on them."
She described the circumstances for everyone involved as "very distressing".
Machaya is due to be sentenced at the same court on 20 October.
