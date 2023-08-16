Charnwood bin and street cleaning staff to vote over strike
- Published
Waste and street cleaning staff in part of Leicestershire are to vote on strike action that could cause "huge disruption" during freshers week, a union has said.
The GMB union said members in Charnwood would walk out on the week when new Loughborough University students arrive in the borough next month.
The union has asked waste firm Serco for an "inflation-matching pay rise".
Serco said it was committed to working with the union to find a resolution.
The union said Serco has offered refuse drivers an 8% pay rise but their offer to the rest of the workers put their salary at £11 per hour - 58p above the minimum wage of £10.42.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked for details of the offer but did not get a response.
Charnwood refuse and street cleaning staff collect household waste for about 200,000 residents, the GMB said.
GMB organiser Jim Clarke said: "Strike action is always a last resort, but we must be open and honest about the impact this industrial action will have on our borough.
"With thousands of students set to arrive in Loughborough in September, freshers week strike action will cause huge disruption and a massive pile-up of waste across the borough," he added.
Jo Mortimer, contract manager for Serco, said: "We are committed to working in partnership with the GMB in Charnwood and hope to reach a positive resolution."
Charnwood Borough Council, which is responsible for organising waste collections in the borough, said if strike action goes ahead it would "work closely with Serco to minimise the impact on services as much as possible".
"We will keep residents up to date with any changes to waste and recycling services via the council's website, social media channels and email alerts," a spokesperson said.
The ballot closes on 18 August.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.