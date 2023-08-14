Highfields: Two women arrested over man's death in road
Two women have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found seriously injured in a road.
The 48-year-old man was found hurt near Framland House in Pluto Close, Highfields, Leicester, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday. He died at the scene.
Two women, aged 26 and 42, have been arrested in connection with the man's death and remain in custody.
Leicestershire Police have urged Framland House residents to come forward with any information.
Officers are yet to confirm the man's identity and said investigations were being carried out to establish how he died.
Det Insp Tom Brenton said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything prior to when the man was found at about 14:30.
"In particular, residents within the Framland House block may have information that would assist us in our enquiries and I would encourage them to come forward," he added.
