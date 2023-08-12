Wilko: Shoppers give their view on the troubled store chain Published 40 minutes ago

Image caption, Wilko entered administration on Thursday and a buyer is being sought

News that store chain Wilko has entered administration has shocked customers and the wider retail sector. But what do shoppers in Leicester, where the company was founded, make of developments - and do they think the company can survive?

Now one of the biggest names on the high street, Wilko had humble beginnings, founded by J K Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930.

But its 400 stores and 12,500 staff face an uncertain future now that the troubled chain is in administration.

Shoppers at Wilko's Charles Street store in the city had their say.

Image caption, Zahra Hassan said most people would be upset to hear of the company's problems

'I love Wilko'

Zahra Hassan had just been to Argos to check the price of an item, before going to Wilko, where it was cheaper, to buy it.

"I love Wilko," she said.

"I love shopping at Wilko, especially when the seasons start, you have the latest colours, and it's good value for money as well."

On the chain's financial problems, she said: "I know that most people are going to be upset about it because people have an attachment to Wilko, somehow."

Image caption, Colin Hayes has shopped at Wilko for about 50 years

'It's all there in one store'

Colin Hayes has shopped at Wilko for decades.

"I've been coming to Wilko for something like 50 years, getting everything I need for the household, and it's all there in one store," he said.

"[I buy] DIY stuff mostly: paint and gardening equipment.

"They're not overpriced and not underpriced, just reasonable."

Regarding the retailer's current problems, he said: "The news is terrible.

"I think the problem is they expanded too much into other departments... [for example] home furnishings - never used to do them and now they have.

"It'd be nice to see them survive, but, as you see, the high street is in decline. You just don't know what's going to happen to them.

"I feel so sorry for the staff that's in there, doing their best, and they don't know what the future is for them."

Image caption, Jovan Gregan said Wilko had a lot of history, especially in Leicester

'I think they can bounce back'

Jovan Gregan has been a Wilko customer for as long as he can remember, having first visited as a child with his mother.

"It's going to be sad if it goes. I would like to see it still around and last. It's got a bit of history, especially in Leicester," he said.

On the company's chances of survival, he said: "I think they can [bounce back].

"I think it's got a good fanbase behind it. Maybe they can cut back on some stores, not all of them."

Image caption, June Alam said staff at Wilko were "so friendly and helpful"

'I don't know what I'm going to do if they close'

June Alam said she was "devastated" at news of Wilko's problems, along with her daughter and her neighbours.

"They're so friendly and helpful in there," she said.

"I don't know what I'm going to do if they close. It's heartbreaking. There's all these cheap shops opening - it's putting them out of business, I think.

"I get everything from here. We have to save Wilkinsons."

Image caption, Carl Gunns said he was hopeful of Wilko finding a buyer

'I think it might be saved'

Carl Gunns is another long-term customer of Wilko.

"I think it's very sad… A lot of my friends use this and it's a great shop, really," he said.

"They're looking for a buyer, I think. If I'd won the lottery about four times I might buy it myself!"

On the reasons for the chain's problems, he said: "There's so many cheaper shops; you can get stuff for a pound these days.

"Of course, they've got so much competition. It's like everything today - you've got to get the public behind you because other places will take over."

He believes there is a chance he company could find a buyer, though.

"I'm just hoping somebody that comes along," he said.

"I think it might be saved - I've just got that feeling."