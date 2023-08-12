Dog forced to live at Leicester rescue centre for 530 days
- Published
RSPCA officials have appealed for someone to adopt a dog which has been kept at a rescue centre for 530 days.
Brodie the bulldog was found starved and living in poor conditions in February 2022.
He became the subject of a cruelty court case, which meant the RSPCA could not put him up for adoption until the legal proceedings were completed.
Woodside Animal Centre in Leicester is now looking for someone to give Brodie a loving home.
The seven-year-old bulldog cross is now a healthy weight, but is on medication because he has has a painful back.
Jade Burton, operations manager at the centre said: "Staff have noticed that Brodie has gone quiet in kennels after spending so long waiting for a new home.
"Brodie is a clever boy who learns quickly and is toy and treat-oriented. He is a really loving boy who deserves a chance at happiness."
He can live with children aged 16 and over and could possibly live with a calm female dog.
Anyone who would like to apply to adopt Brodie has been invited to contact Woodside Animal Centre.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.