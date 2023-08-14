Husband and wife in 'one in 22 million' kidney donor match
A woman has donated a kidney to her seriously-ill husband after they were found to be a "one in 22 million" match.
Donna Creed sacrificed the organ for her husband Darren who was suffering from polycystic kidney disease.
The couple are recovering from the transplant, in July, but said it had already transformed their lives.
Mrs Creed, a hotel manager, said an organ donation was "the greatest gift" she could give to a loved one.
Mr Creed, 51, was diagnosed with the renal condition 12 years ago but had managed the condition until his kidney function fell to just 19%, which left him with chronic tiredness and facing the prospect of long-running dialysis.
Specialists at Leicester General Hospital urged him to start looking for a donor and several members of Mr Creed's family volunteered to be tested, but it was his wife who emerged as a match.
The chef, who works at Loughborough College, said: "I wasn't very hopeful that I'd find a donor at all because the odds were so long but for Donna to turn out to be a match for me is amazing.
"Kidney Care UK told us the odds of us being a match were one in 22 million. Honestly, we had more chance of winning the lottery."
Mrs Creed, 49, said: "We genuinely didn't think I was going to be a match because the chances are so slim but every test we had came back looking like it was matching.
"We couldn't believe it."
She added: "Darren woke up from the transplant a new person."
"He was so well. It was like getting my husband back from 25 years ago. He was laughing and joking where he had been so tired before.
"His condition was having a real impact, we couldn't do any thing like socialise. Even holding a conversation was a challenge.
"Now the difference is incredible."
'An amazing gift'
Mrs Creed is now urging others to consider organ donation.
"It is great to be able to do this for your husband, a member of your family or even total stranger," she said. "It's such a gift to give for just a week of discomfort."
The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust's transplant lead specialist nurse Charlotte Crotty said: "Its fantastic that Donna and Darren were a match.
"She has given him an amazing gift and you can see it has transformed their lives and the lives of their whole family."
Following his transplant Mr Creed will be supporting family members who are to take on the Three Peaks Challenge - climbing the UK's three highest mountains in 24 hours - in September.
Supporters have already pledged £1,700, which will go to the PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease) charity.
"I'm not walking it myself but I'll be doing some driving and cooking to support," Mr Creed said.
"We just want to give something back to a fantastic charity."
