Murder arrest after man dies following attack in Leicester
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Leicester.
Police believe the 26-year-old suffered a head injury when he was attacked in Gower Street at 05:30 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital on Sunday evening after being found unresponsive at his home in the Eyres Monsell area of the city and died two days later.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody, officers said.
Det Insp David Greenhalgh said: "For the last few days we have been working to establish the events leading up to the man being admitted to hospital on Sunday evening.
"Following a number of inquiries, we have been able to confirm the man was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning.
"He was able to make his way home after the attack but the following day was found unresponsive.
"Sadly, he has since passed away and we are now treating this as a murder investigation."
He urged anyone with information which could help the investigation to come forward.
