Leicester: Plans to develop fatal blast kebab shop backed
- Published
The site of a kebab shop left vacant after being destroyed in a fatal explosion is set to be developed.
The site on Narborough Road has been deserted since 2011 when an explosion destroyed Kams King of the Grill.
Plans for a three-storey building were submitted to Leicester City Council in October.
It originally sought permission for the ground floor of the building to be a takeaway, but a revised scheme will see a two-storey structure.
The body of Fiaz Ahmed Ansari was found in rubble of the kebab shop hours after an insurance scam led to the blast in August 2011.
A man and woman from Birmingham were found guilty of his manslaughter after a trial at Leicester Crown Court.
'Welcomed' development
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said approval had been granted for a scheme in 2018 that would have seen a two-storey building built over the site with a takeaway and flat, but this was not implemented.
A revised plan will see the ground floor used for offices, with a flat above.
The council's planning officers said the new scheme was acceptable, adding "commercial use of the ground and first floors with [a] flat above would be welcomed".
While a takeaway is no longer proposed for the site, officers said this could change in the future and have included a number of conditions to ensure future residents of the flat are not unduly disturbed.