Leicester: Plans to develop fatal blast kebab shop backed

Kams King of the Grill
Kams King of the Grill was destroyed as part of an insurance scam in 2011
By Liam Barnes & Hannah Richardson
BBC News

The site of a kebab shop left vacant after being destroyed in a fatal explosion is set to be developed.

The site on Narborough Road has been deserted since 2011 when an explosion destroyed Kams King of the Grill.

Plans for a three-storey building were submitted to Leicester City Council in October.

It originally sought permission for the ground floor of the building to be a takeaway, but a revised scheme will see a two-storey structure.

The body of Fiaz Ahmed Ansari was found in rubble of the kebab shop hours after an insurance scam led to the blast in August 2011.

A man and woman from Birmingham were found guilty of his manslaughter after a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

'Welcomed' development

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said approval had been granted for a scheme in 2018 that would have seen a two-storey building built over the site with a takeaway and flat, but this was not implemented.

A revised plan will see the ground floor used for offices, with a flat above.

The council's planning officers said the new scheme was acceptable, adding "commercial use of the ground and first floors with [a] flat above would be welcomed".

While a takeaway is no longer proposed for the site, officers said this could change in the future and have included a number of conditions to ensure future residents of the flat are not unduly disturbed.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.