Beaumont Market granted temporary reprieve from closure
Traders at Beaumont Market in Leicester have been told they can stay open for another four months.
The market in Beaumont Leys was set to close on 3 September due to a gradual decline in trade.
But Leicester City Council has now decided the market can remain open until 31 December.
The council said previously it had made the decision to close the market "reluctantly" - and has now granted the extension after listening to traders.
"Good news"
Sir Peter Soulsby, mayor of Leicester, said: "I listened to the traders' concerns and became aware that many of them had already invested significant sums in their Christmas stock.
"It therefore seems fair to keep Beaumont Market open until the end of the year, so the traders don't miss out on the busy Christmas trading period.
"Our markets manager has already called most of the traders to let them have the good news.
"I hope that this extended period of notice will give the traders more time to plan for the future."
Beaumont Market had about 60 stalls when it opened in the 1980s, but that number has declined to about 15 traders.
Symone Cooper, who has been selling fruit and vegetables at the market 'for many years' told the BBC in July that news of the closure was a shock, despite rumours circulating for a long time.
"We understand if it's got to close, it's got to close, but that's not a very long time for people to try and find somewhere else to trade," she said.
"We've got regular customers, they want to avoid town. Here is fantastic the parking is great, it's just easier for everybody."
