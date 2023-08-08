Ashby council buys Bath Grounds to protect it from housing developers
Ashby de la Zouch's Bath Grounds park area has been bought for £620,000 by the council to secure its future as a green space.
The site had been earmarked for housing 10 years ago but Ashby Town Council plans to protect it and develop a nearby hotel it has also bought from previous owners Oaklands Hotels.
Council leader Chris Smith said the aim was to "preserve it for the rest of the community in the years ahead".
Local residents have backed the move.
Helen Heath said she was delighted to see the area bought by the local authority.
"We love the Bath Grounds - I have my dog walk there two or three times a day," the 60-year-old said.
"It's just nice to know it's in safe hands for the future."
Doug Callen, from Ashby Bowls Club, which uses the grounds, said he hoped the council's purchase will be positive news.
"The sale means we can get a long lease, and hopefully it'll continue," he said.
"It's the same with the cricket club."
Businessman Andy Lee, 66, said buying the site was "money well spent" for the council and local residents.
"We need facilities like that," he said.
"I'd hate it to go to anything like housing or any other development.
"Green spaces like that in towns are very, very valuable - it's good for the economy, it helps attract people into the town, [and] there are lots of events that go on in there."
