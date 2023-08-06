Cotesbach: Six-year-old boy dies in two-vehicle crash
- Published
A six-year-old boy has died in a two-vehicle crash in Leicestershire.
A red Chrysler Crossfire car and a grey Volkswagen Caddy van were involved in the crash in Rugby Road, in Cotesbach, just before 12:50 BST on Saturday.
The child, who was a passenger in the car, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man who was driving the Chrysler was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is in a stable condition, Leicestershire Police said.
The driver of the van was not injured.
Police said the car was heading along Rugby Road, towards Lutterworth - having left Gibbet roundabout - when it collided with the van travelling in the opposite direction.
They have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
"We would particularly like to speak to the driver of a white 4x4 style vehicle and a woman who was also driving in the area," a spokesperson said.
"Both left the scene before officers arrived and they may be able to help with our investigation."
No arrests have been made.
