East Midlands Airport set for busiest year since before pandemic
Bosses at East Midlands Airport (EMA) have said they expect to record the busiest year for passenger numbers since before the Covid pandemic - but with fewer cargo flights.
A spokesperson said passenger numbers were at 95% of pre-Covid levels on Friday as the airport recorded its busiest day since 2019.
The number of passenger planes that flew in or out of the airport reached 21,154 in 2022, said EMA.
It expects figures to increase in 2023.
However, the number of cargo flights leaving and arriving - of which there were 32,000 last year - was expected to decrease, a spokesperson said.
The airport is home to the UK's largest dedicated air cargo operation.
'Difficult time'
Mike Grimes, director of customer services and security at the airport, told the BBC on Friday: "It's certainly a really busy day. We are seeing around 19,000 customers travelling through the airport today which is fantastic - about 95% of pre-Covid levels.
"The terminal is working well and getting people off on their holidays in good style.
"It's been a really difficult time through the pandemic and it's been really sad to see the terminal empty but today the airport is running well."
Mr Grimes said many passengers were travelling to "popular destinations" like mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.
The number of passenger planes leaving EMA reached 32,780 in 2019, before falling to 9,148 the year after and 8,750 in 2021.
A total of 65,000 planes, including 12,000 light and private aircraft and flying schools among others, flew through the airport last year.
