Coalville: Biker who injured pedestrians after 'pulling wheelie' jailed
- Published
A "reckless" motorcyclist who seriously injured two pedestrians after losing control of his bike while 'pulling a wheelie' been jailed.
Shane Price was riding on London Road in Coalville, Leicestershire at 11:00 BST on 20 August last year when he hit three people walking on the pavement.
The 30-year-old left one man two broken legs and a broken pelvis, and another with a broken leg and dislocated ankle.
A third pedestrian who he collided with did not suffer any injuries.
Price was handed a three-year prison sentence and disqualified from the road for three years and six months at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.
Victim's 'struggle'
Leicestershire Police said he was seen riding dangerously on his Yamaha XJR1300 by numerous witnesses and that the "wheelie was a deliberate and intended manoeuvre".
Price, who was treated in hospital for minor injuries, had claimed to officers he was riding responsibly and that the wheelie was not deliberate, police added.
Price, of Cropston Drive, pleaded guilty an earlier hearing to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
PC David Handisides, of Leicestershire Police, said: "Many of the witnesses, who hold motorbike licences themselves, commented on the bike accelerating and revving at the time of the incident and how reckless it was, especially given what a busy area of Coalville it is.
"[One man] spent almost five weeks in hospital having received reconstructive surgery to his lower body and continues nearly a year on struggle with his mobility."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.