Leicester house fire leaves two men in critical condition
A house fire in Leicester has left two men in a critical condition in hospital.
The emergency services were called to Evington Drive at 09:49 BST on Friday to reports the property was ablaze.
Leicestershire Police said firefighters removed two men from the house who were taken to hospital where they remain in a critical condition
The flames were then extinguished but the force said a cordon remained in place around the house.
A police spokeswoman said: "Forensic investigators will be attending the address alongside specialist fire investigators to establish the cause of the fire and determine if there are any suspicious circumstances."
A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said four fire crews were deployed to tackle the fire.
She said: "All personnel have been accounted for and police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were on scene.
"The fire has been extinguished and damping down is taking place.
"A fire investigation officer is on scene, however cause is still unknown."
