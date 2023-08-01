Blaby bin strike postponed again as talks continue
- Published
A planned strike by refuse workers in Blaby has been suspended again as pay negotiations continue.
The action had been due to start on Tuesday but was called off for 24 hours for last-minute talks between Blaby District Council and the GMB union.
On Tuesday night the council confirmed negotiations between the two groups would resume on Wednesday and the strikes had been halted again.
If it goes ahead the walkout is due to last until 18 August.
The GMB wants a 15% pay rise for its local members on top of a potential £1,925 increase on offer nationally.
The council has previously said that would be unaffordable and it could not offer any deal above a national agreement.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.