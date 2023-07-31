Arnold: Arrest after teenage girl stabbed in street
A teenage girl has been stabbed in a Nottingham street.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Cavendish Street in Arnold at 17:45 BST on Sunday to reports of an assault.
Officers said they found the injured 16-year-old who was taken to hospital.
A 17-year-old girl, found shortly afterwards in a nearby street, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Detectives said they believed the suspect and the victim knew each other and that the victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Anyone who saw the fight, or has footage of it, is urged to contact the police.
