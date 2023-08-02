Helicopter flight leads to 'magical' reunion for old friends
An 83-year-old woman has had a surprise reunion with her best friend, thanks to her helicopter pilot son.
Chris Perry and Margaret Simon have been friends for more than 50 years but had not seen each other since Mrs Simon moved to Somerset two years ago.
On hearing how much his mother missed her friend, Steve Perry decided to fly Mrs Simon back to Leicestershire.
"I was staggered. I had no idea who was coming but it couldn't have been a better person," Mrs Perry said.
Mr Perry flew to pick up Mrs Simon, 80, from her home in Winscombe, Somerset, and bring her 160 miles (257km) to his home in Ulverscroft, Leicestershire.
Staff from the Woodthorpe Lodge Care Home in Loughborough, where Mrs Perry now lives, took her to meet the helicopter, and she said she could not believe it when her friend touched down.
"Margaret is so kind and I have known her for such a long time," she said.
"It was a magical day. My son is so thoughtful."
Recalling how they met as neighbours in Loughborough, Leicestershire, she said: "We used to have a fabulous time. There were five couples on the street. The men would play squash and us ladies would sit and chat, and then we'd order a takeaway."
Mrs Simon said: "It was just lovely to see her face. She was almost in shock and kept touching my arm asking if it was really me."
Care home manager Kate Day said: "It was really special to be part of such a wonderful experience for Chris, and to see the smiles on both ladies' faces was amazing.
"I don't think Chris will ever forget Margaret's surprise visit."
