Blaby bin strike delayed for last-minute talks
Planned industrial action by refuse workers in Blaby has been delayed for 24 hours for last-minute talks.
The workers were due to strike from Tuesday until 18 August in a protest over pay.
However, the strike has now been delayed until Wednesday to allow for a meeting between Blaby District Council and the GMB union.
People who live in the district, whose refuse is collected on Tuesday, will have their bins collected as planned.
The council has now advised residents - whose bins are due to be collected on Wednesday - to still put them out as normal and said it would issue further updates via the authority's website.
The GMB has asked for a 15% pay rise for workers on top of a potential £1,925 increase on offer across the country.
The council has previously said a 15% rise is "unavoidable and unachievable".