Man bailed over Albert Village wake shooting
- Published
A man arrested after three people were injured in a shooting at a wake has been released on bail.
Officers were called to reports of a firearm being discharged in Albert Village near Swadlincote on Wednesday.
A firearm was found near the scene and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Derbyshire on Thursday.
Two men in their 30s and 40s suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A man in his 50s had minor injuries.
Leicestershire Police said it was reported the firearm had been discharged by another group, who then left the area.
Det Insp Emma Matts, from the force's complex investigation team, said: "Our investigation is very much continuing. I'd ask anyone who thinks they can provide information about what happened, but who has not yet spoken to police, to come forward."
