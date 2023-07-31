Leicester: E-bike docking stations in city to be removed
A council says it is working with liquidators to remove electric bicycle docking stations from its streets after a bike scheme collapsed.
The bike share scheme - known as Santander Cycles Leicester - was halted when operator Ride On Scotland collapsed in February.
The bicycles have been removed but empty docking stations remain in place.
Leicester City Council said no decision had yet been made on introducing another electric bike share scheme.
The scheme launched in April 2021 with the aim of becoming the largest docked e-bike hire scheme in the UK.
However, less than two years later, the bicycles were removed from the city's streets.
The unused docking stations for the bicycles remain in numerous locations across the city centre.
A Leicester City Council spokesperson said: "The docking stations are owned by the liquidator.
"We are working with them to arrange for the removal of the remaining assets attached to the Leicester bikeshare scheme.
"Once this is complete, we will consider the wider market, our experiences with the previous scheme, and legislation and policy before making a decision on the future."
