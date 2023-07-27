Noisily Festival: Woman's death prompts police investigation

Police uniformPA Media
Police said the woman died in hospital a week after she fell ill

Police are investigating the death of a woman who became ill at a festival in Leicestershire.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was at Noisily Festival, held at Barkestone Woods in the Vale of Belvoir, on 6-9 July when she became unwell, and died in hospital a week later.

Leicestershire Police said she "may have taken an unknown substance which could have led to her becoming unwell".

No arrests have been made, the force said in a statement.

The organisers of Noisily Festival have been contacted by the BBC.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.