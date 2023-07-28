Beaumont Leys market to close after 39 years
- Published
Traders at a market in Leicester have been told they will lose their pitches in the autumn when the market is set to close.
The city council said it was closing Beaumont Market in Beaumont Leys following a gradual decline in trading.
The market had about 60 stallholders when it opened in the 1980's but that has since reduced to about 15.
The council said it was looking at its options for selling the Beaumont Market site.
Peter Chandler, from Leicester City Council said it was no longer viable to keep the market running.
"We've made this decision reluctantly," he said.
"Shopping habits have changed over recent years and there's been a gradual decline at Beaumont Leys market over that time."
Traders have been offered a stall on Leicester Market but many were not keen on the idea of moving to the city centre.
'Massive shock'
Symone Cooper has been selling fruit and vegetables on Beaumont Market for "many years" and said she was busy all the time.
She was told on Wednesday that she had five weeks to relocate.
Rumours about the market closing had been circulating for a long time but she said it still came as a "massive shock".
"We understand if its got to close, its got to close, but that's not a very long time for people to try and find somewhere else to trade," she said.
"They said we could trade in Leicester possibly but all these people don't want to go to Leicester, our customers are here.
"We've got regular customers, they want to avoid town, here is fantastic the parking is great, it's just easier for everybody."
'I'm just drained'
Rob Winder - who is better known on Beaumont Market as "the key man" - has been trading on the market for more than 20 years.
With only a few weeks to find a new pitch he said he did not know what he was going to do.
"I'm just drained with the thought of trying to find somewhere to carry on my business," he said.
"A few years ago I said to myself 'I want to retire back to Liverpool' that's where I come from.
"This might push me in that direction."
He said relocating to Leicester Market was not a realistic option for him because he traded from a van and there was nowhere for him to park.
Mr Winder admitted business was not as good as it once was.
"It was very profitable back in the day but it's slowly declining," he said.
Mr Chandler said: "We've spoken to all the traders and recognise this is a very difficult time for them and a number of those clearly don't want to see this change happen.
"We're very sympathetic to that and we're going to work very closely with all of the traders at the market to help them find alternatives."
Leicester City Council said it had not given up on markets and a £7.5m revamp of Leicester Market was due to start in October.
During this time traders at Leicester Market will be temporarily relocated to Green Dragon Square, behind the Corn Exchange.
