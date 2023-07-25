Caragh Eaton: Woman's skull fractured before fall, murder trial hears
A man accused of murdering his partner fractured her skull with a ratchet, BB gun or its magazine as she tried to stop him driving away, a court heard.
Caragh Eaton, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene on Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, on 6 September 2022.
Leicester Crown Court heard she was leaning through a car window before falling and hitting her head, but also had a skull fracture prosecutors say was caused by her boyfriend.
Ian Curson denied murder on Monday.
The 42-year-old, of Fairhaven Road in Leicester, also denies possessing a ratchet as an offensive weapon.
'Considerable force'
The trial saw CCTV footage taken outside Ms Eaton's home showing Mr Curson attempting to drive away in his black Range Rover at about 16:35 BST.
Eyewitnesses said they heard a male voice say "leave me alone" before the vehicle managed to leave.
Tim Clark KC, prosecuting, said Ms Eaton was standing in the road and "at various times with her head inserted into the car" through the driver's window as she tried to stop him leaving.
"As he finally did drive away, Ms Eaton fell to the floor, and she suffered head injuries," he said.
Mr Curson drove away in his car while another driver stopped, came to Ms Eaton and saw "blood bubbling out of her ear", Mr Clark said.
Other neighbours attempted mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene at 17:26.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Eaton "had sustained an injury to the back of her head caused by her fall to the floor as the defendant drove off", but Mr Clark said evidence from experts also showed a skull fracture behind her ear that "must have happened before the fall and the banging of the head against the tarmac".
He told jurors this blow was struck "using considerable force", meant she was unable to respond to the fall and exacerbated the subsequent injury.
"She was unable to break her fall because the blow to her head had interfered with her consciousness so much," he said.
"Neither serious head injury would have occurred... but for the defendant's action in striking her with an object."
Mr Clark said a ratchet found in the car, or a BB gun or magazine also in the vehicle, could have been used to strike the blow.
After driving away, Mr Curson was seen going to a caravan occupied by a man he believed Ms Eaton "had been behaving inappropriately with", with the two men seen on CCTV inside having a conversation.
While there a third man arrived, who the prosecution says informed the defendant Ms Eaton had been injured, after which he disposed of his car keys and walked back to the scene.
The court heard a neighbour saw him "acting suspiciously" and taking photos before leaving, and he was found by police "hiding in a small area of nearby woodland".
Mr Clark said the defendant had continued to "attempt to set up a false defence" through actions such as sending messages to Ms Eaton after, exaggerating how long he had been in the caravan for when he learned of her condition, and "screaming and crying" to police arresting him despite already knowing she had died.
The trial continues.
