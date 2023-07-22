Appeal after e-bike cyclist attacked and robbed in Leicester
A man is in hospital with serious injuries, including a punctured lung, after he was assaulted by robbers that stole his bicycle.
The attack happened outside the Haymarket Bus Station in Belgrave Gate, Leicester, at 18:30 BST on Friday.
The cyclist, in his 20's, interrupted a group of men attempting to steal his locked up e-bike and was attacked.
Leicestershire Police have released CCTV images of three men as part of an appeal to identify them.
Det Con Neil Rawlings said: "As part of the investigation I am looking to identify the three people pictured as they may be able to assist with our enquiries.
"I am also looking to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident."
