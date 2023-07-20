Leicester cricket match brawl prompts extra weekend police patrols
- Published
Police are to step up patrols at parks in east Leicester this weekend after violence flared following a cricket match on Sunday night.
A fight, involving about 30 men with weapons and cricket bats, broke out at Rushey Mead Recreation Ground.
Leicestershire Police said it was deploying extra officers to prevent antisocial behaviour and a repeat of the violent scenes.
The force said the measure was intended to protect the public.
Ch Supt Jonny Starbuck said: "We take these matters seriously and know how this can impact local communities.
"As a result, we have put in place extra patrols in the local parks and over the weekend, to ensure that any antisocial behaviour is dealt with effectively."
He added: "This may mean that officers disperse groups or seize alcohol from people in the parks.
"It is our aim to make sure the community can use the parks safely."
Police made nine arrests following Sunday's fight, in which four people were injured, and put in place a dispersal order to stop groups gathering.
All the suspects were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been released on bail.
Officers have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the fight to contact them.