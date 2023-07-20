Leicester: Norman and Underwood closes with 49 jobs lost
Nearly 50 jobs have been lost at a construction firm that has ceased trading just two years short of its bicentenary, administrators have said.
Leicester-based glazing, metal roofing and cladding and building conservation specialist Norman and Underwood was founded in 1825.
It has worked on buildings including Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.
Administrator Begbies Traynor said it had not been possible to find a buyer for the firm.
"The company has, therefore, ceased to trade and 49 staff have been made redundant," it added.
It said the Scudamore Road firm's property and remaining assets were being sold off.
Other buildings the firm has worked on include Hampton Court Palace, St Paul's Cathedral, the Tower of London and the King Richard III Visitor Centre in Leicester.
