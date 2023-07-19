a
- Published
A roofing and glazing firm in business for nearly 200 years has gone into administration.
Leicester-based Norman and Underwood was founded in 1825 and has worked on many historic buildings, including Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.
The Scudamore Road firm, thought to employ about 60 people, was put into administration last week.
Norman and Underwood and administrator Begbies Traynor have been contacted for comment.
Other buildings the firm has worked on include Hampton Court Palace, St Paul's Cathedral, the Tower of London and Richard II Visitor Centre, Leicester.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.