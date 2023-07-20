Lucas Posey-Bottomley: Mother coming to terms with son's death
- Published
The mother of a boy who died from a highly aggressive brain tumour has said she is still coming to terms with how quickly she lost her son.
Lucas Posey-Bottomley, 10, was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) in April 2022.
His family from Whymondham, Leicestershire, were told there was nothing that could be done and he had two years to live.
Lucas passed away just seven months later in December.
He had been accepted into a medical trial in Washington but when doctors in the US learned more about Lucas's radiotherapy treatment, the family were told he no longer met the criteria for the trial.
His mother Kim Posey said: "He rapidly went downhill really fast so you didn't have time to think you just did what you needed to do.
"We knew when we woke up that he would have declined more."
Lucas moved into Rainbows Hospice in October and died two months later.
Ms Posey said: "One night, Lucas became unwell.
"I got there and climbed into bed with him and held him.
"When Lucas went to sleep I told him that I loved him so much and we will be ok if you have to go.
"Then I kissed him good night on the forehead then he went to sleep."
A tree has been planted in memory of Lucas and those that knew him are fundraising for Rainbows Hospice.
Ms Posey said her friend planned to do a skydive later this year.
Also, her daughter-in-law and one of Lucas's teachers was doing the Great North Run in September.
"Anything to keep his name going.
"He was a very strong character and if you knew him you would never forget him," said Ms Posey.
