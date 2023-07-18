Melton Mowbray: Nearly 170 jobs at risk at Revolution Kitchen
- Published
Nearly 170 jobs are at risk as a food manufacturer considers closing one of its factories.
Samworth Brothers, which supplies major supermarkets and has brands including Ginsters, is consulting on the closure of its Revolution Kitchen site in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.
The factory, in Pate Road, makes vegan food and works with chains including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury's.
The firm said a consultation was under way but no decisions had yet been made.
It said 169 individuals were affected, and added, in a statement: "We very much regret that we are consulting with colleagues regarding the potential closure of our Revolution Kitchen site... no decisions have been made as yet.
"In the event of a closure, it is hoped there will be opportunities for a good number of individuals to redeploy to one of our many other sites in the Leicestershire area."
Sir David Samworth, who founded the company with his brother John, died last year, aged 87.
Last year the group was reported to have a £1.4bn turnover and employ more than 11,500 people.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.