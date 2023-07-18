Leicester: Seven men bailed over park fight with cricket bats

Up to 30 men were thought to have been involved in the brawl

Seven men arrested after a fight broke out following a local cricket match have been released on bail.

Police said officers were called to Rushey Fields Recreation Ground in Leicester at 19:15 BST on Sunday.

Up to 30 men were thought to have been involved in the brawl - with weapons, including cricket bats, used - and four people reported being injured.

The men were all arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released while inquiries continue.

Leicestershire Police said a dispersal order was issued on Sunday evening at the park and the surrounding area.

The force has appealed for anyone with any information to make contact.

Det Insp Jenny Tattersall said: "We do understand the concern this incident will have caused and have officers in the area speaking to people and offering reassurance."

