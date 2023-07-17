Leicester: Four arrested after large brawl involving cricket bats
A man needed hospital treatment and four men have been arrested after a large fight broke out following a cricket match in Leicester.
Officers were called to Rushey Fields Recreation Ground at 19:15 BST on Sunday to reports of about 30 men fighting with weapons, including cricket bats.
The men have been arrested on suspicion of affray.
A dispersal order was in place in the area until the early hours of Monday.
Det Insp Jenny Tattersall, of Leicestershire Police, said: "We are carrying out a full investigation into the incident and are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.
"We understand the concern this incident will have caused and have officers in the area ensuring the dispersal order is not breached and offering reassurance to the community."
Any witnesses or anyone with footage - including CCTV, phone, dashcam or doorbell footage - has been asked to contact the force.
