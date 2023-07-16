Twyford: Motorbike rider killed in crash with car

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash in Thorpe Satchville Road

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in a Leicestershire village.

Police were called after a red Suzuki motorcycle and a grey Toyota car collided in Thorpe Satchville Road, Twyford, near Melton Mowbray, at 08:48 BST on Saturday.

The Suzuki rider, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

Leicestershire Police said nobody else was injured in the crash and officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

