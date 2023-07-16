Twyford: Motorbike rider killed in crash with car
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in a Leicestershire village.
Police were called after a red Suzuki motorcycle and a grey Toyota car collided in Thorpe Satchville Road, Twyford, near Melton Mowbray, at 08:48 BST on Saturday.
The Suzuki rider, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.
Leicestershire Police said nobody else was injured in the crash and officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
