Rothley families 'adopt a grandparent' at care home
Families in Leicestershire are being encouraged to 'adopt a grandparent' by visiting a local care home.
Mountview, in Rothley, is organising activities and lunches for residents and those with young children.
Organisers said the initiative builds strong intergenerational relationships, with young and old enjoying playing together.
Mountview manager Stacie Weaver said: "They buzz for days afterwards, it really does pick them up".
One session has already been held, with Nikesh and Nayha bring their two-year-old son Oren.
Nikesh said: "What was important to Nayha and I was that we grew up with our grandparents, they were a big influence on our lives.
"So we wanted Oren to be around senior citizens and I think it is good for senior citizens to send some time with younger children as well."
"For Oren it is definitely the social interaction I think we have noticed as well particular with the older generation it can be really beneficial for them.
"I think it has a real calming affect on Oren and he really enjoys it."
Edna Colton, 93, said: "It's great the children coming in, it really lifts your spirits, it's nice to see the little children about you.
"Normally you are surrounded by old people all the time, even the carers are grown ups, so its lovely to have the little ones around."
Ms Weaver said: "The residents, as soon as they see the families come in, they just beam.
"So to just be able to have that quality time with children from the community, and to know that they are making a difference and we know we are making a difference to the residents it is just fantastic to see.
"They buzz for days afterwards, it really does pick them up."Mountview's next "adopt a grandparent" lunch will take place in the home on 24 August.
